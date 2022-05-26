Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 525 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $128.13 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.07.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

