Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

