Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Fidelity Magellan ETF (BATS:FMAG – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 7,199 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.14.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity Magellan ETF by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Magellan ETF in the first quarter valued at $356,000.

