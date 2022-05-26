Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($195.04) to £140 ($176.17) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £150 ($188.75) to £140 ($176.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BNP Paribas cut Ferguson to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7,739.40.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $118.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.19. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $111.81 and a 1 year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ferguson by 339.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ferguson by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

