FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of FATBP opened at $19.80 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

About FAT Brands (Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.