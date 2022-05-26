FAT Brands Inc. (FATBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Monday, June 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of FATBP opened at $19.80 on Thursday. FAT Brands has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $25.00.
About FAT Brands
