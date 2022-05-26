Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis raised its position in Fastenal by 333.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Fastenal by 264.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Fastenal by 6,912.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 586,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 578,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $52.51. The stock had a trading volume of 110,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

