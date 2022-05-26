Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $517.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,903 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $72,466.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $975,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,006 shares of company stock worth $2,463,473 over the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 475,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

