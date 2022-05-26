Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Farmers National Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 16.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Farmers National Banc has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Farmers National Banc to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ FMNB opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $517.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.94.
In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 4,903 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $72,466.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at $975,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $184,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at $286,717.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,006 shares of company stock worth $2,463,473 over the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 475,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,549,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
