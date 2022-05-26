Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Up 1.3%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

