Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $2.20 on Monday. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Eyenovia ( NASDAQ:EYEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 24,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $54,407.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,096,595.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 38,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $100,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,865,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,743.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 123,874 shares of company stock valued at $280,589. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

