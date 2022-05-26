Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.50

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 94.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Shares of EXR traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $145.96 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.79.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

