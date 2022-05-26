Express (NYSE:EXPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

Express stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Express has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $172.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPR. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Express by 127,863.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Express by 59,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

