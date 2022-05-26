Express (NYSE:EXPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Express updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXPR opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.78 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. Express has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Express during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 57.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Express by 127,863.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Express during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Express by 59,933.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.13.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

