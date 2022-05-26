Exeedme Price Tops $0.0889 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $365,291.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,793.92 or 0.56482283 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 85.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.11 or 0.00494780 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00033104 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008625 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

