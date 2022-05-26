Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) EVP Sells $367,000.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.42. 13,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.13. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 392,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

