Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence Sells 500 Shares

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sandra Aj Lawrence also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Evergy alerts:

On Wednesday, May 25th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of Evergy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26.

Shares of EVRG opened at $69.52 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.46 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $66.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,132 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Evergy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after buying an additional 484,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Evergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.