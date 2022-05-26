Evercore ISI Upgrades Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Outperform

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

NYSE CNI opened at $110.09 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

