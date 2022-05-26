Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,351 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.64% of Everbridge worth $16,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares in the company, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge stock opened at $40.91 on Thursday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

