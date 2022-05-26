Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.22 and last traded at $11.79. Approximately 8,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 969,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The business had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 425,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 225.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 104.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 14.5% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

