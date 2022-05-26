EvenCoin Reaches Market Cap of $40,717.08 (EVN)

EvenCoin (EVN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,717.08 and $89,012.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00219264 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003141 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $575.66 or 0.01944003 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.35 or 0.00379406 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

