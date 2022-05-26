EvenCoin (EVN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106,983.00

EvenCoin (EVN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. EvenCoin has a market cap of $38,868.63 and approximately $106,983.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00226455 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $571.82 or 0.01927690 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.12 or 0.00415039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000196 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

