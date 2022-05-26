European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General Sells 4,860,000 Shares

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) Director Atlantic Genpar (Ew) General sold 4,860,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $104,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,875,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $34.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth $108,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

