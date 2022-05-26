European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) CEO David P. Berg Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EWCZ opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 11.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,176,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of European Wax Center by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Deep Field Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,287,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

European Wax Center Company Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

