Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $773,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 369,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,737 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 74,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 31,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

EEFT opened at $116.74 on Thursday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $96.30 and a one year high of $159.32. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

