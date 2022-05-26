Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Euronav has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Euronav to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Shares of EURN opened at $12.32 on Thursday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.24.

EURN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Euronav by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Euronav by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

