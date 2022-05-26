Etho Protocol (ETHO) 1-Day Volume Tops $199,361.00

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 26th. Etho Protocol has a market cap of $83,034.25 and approximately $199,361.00 worth of Etho Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etho Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Etho Protocol has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,834.49 or 0.06229238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00075812 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Etho Protocol Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Etho Protocol’s total supply is 83,515,594 coins and its circulating supply is 5,764,086 coins. Etho Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Ether-1 is a content delivery platform. It works as a streamlined, decentralized development and content hosting platform to provide users with the ownership of their personal virtual data, instead of being controlled by the major social media platforms. At Ether-1, users are able to sell/buy virtual data using the platform native token, the ETHO. The ETHER-1 (ETHO) coin is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Ethash algorithm. It will be the medium through which users are able to exchange value between them when using the platform as well as to access the available services. Ether-1 has two types of nodes, masternodes require 15,000 ETHO, service nodes require 5,000 ETHO. Masternodes are the backbone of the EthoFS platform. Setting up an Ether-1 masternode/service node usually takes 20-30 minutes. The install is largely automated, and the process is clearly documented. First time Linux users are usually able to complete the install without issues, join our Discord channel if you have questions. ETHO funds do not live on the VPS, they remain in your control. Because we are supported by Ledger, masternode collateral can be staked on a Nano S. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Etho Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etho Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etho Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etho Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

