ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,390 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Global Payments worth $34,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPN traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 948,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,965. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $197.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.23.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.65%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.46.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

