ETF Managers Group LLC Trims Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,185,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 513,574 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 1.03% of SSR Mining worth $38,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSRM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 482,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,732,000 after purchasing an additional 456,725 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,105,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 426,987 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,953,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. TD Securities upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of SSR Mining stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.