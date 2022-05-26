ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 58,813 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 58,813 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Akamai Technologies worth $50,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,221 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $210,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,825 shares of company stock valued at $6,522,536 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,113,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,407. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.74 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

