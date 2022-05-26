ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 122,696 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,696 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $28,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,299,000 after buying an additional 1,025,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,093,000 after buying an additional 793,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,769,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,860,000 after buying an additional 828,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,623,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,390,693. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.24.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.