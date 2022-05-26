ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,241 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $46,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,351.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NET. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $50,927,856. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NET traded up $4.09 on Thursday, reaching $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,416,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,028,391. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Cloudflare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.