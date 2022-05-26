ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,126 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.09% of Affirm worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 38.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,969,000 after buying an additional 496,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 170.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 20,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Affirm by 1,532.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 80.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $457,000. 58.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 30,379,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,643,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 3.05. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens downgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Affirm from $79.00 to $50.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

