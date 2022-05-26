ETF Managers Group LLC Has $44.55 Million Holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 134,227 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $44,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,074,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 70,176 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 114,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 124.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 270,001 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarWinds by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 263,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 61,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 399,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,823. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

