ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,489,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Tilray accounts for 1.1% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $54,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 62.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tilray by 13.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at $10,018,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Tilray by 20.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Tilray by 4.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 56,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 17,080,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,745,977. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.66.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

