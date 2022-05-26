ETF Managers Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,806,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 779,166 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $24,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 5,379,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HL. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

