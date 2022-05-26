ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 75,854 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 706,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,854 shares during the period. Commvault Systems accounts for 1.0% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.59% of Commvault Systems worth $48,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Commvault Systems by 138.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Commvault Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CVLT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $60.91. The company had a trading volume of 235,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVLT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,176 shares of company stock worth $2,411,066. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.