ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 84.4% in May

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the April 30th total of 618,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ERYTECH Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,355. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.50.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ERYTECH Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERYTECH Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.