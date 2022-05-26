Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,622 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQH. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Equitable in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,108,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,814 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 1,845.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,599 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 96.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,589,000 after acquiring an additional 889,753 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Equitable by 56.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after acquiring an additional 862,470 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,988 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.42. 3,288,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.07. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

