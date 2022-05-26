ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. 307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
About ePlus (Get Rating)
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ePlus (PLUS)
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
- Dentsply Stock is Repricing Itself
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.