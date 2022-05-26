ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded up $6.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.08. 307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $69.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ePlus by 87.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ePlus by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in ePlus by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in ePlus in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

