Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 426 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,342,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,987 shares of company stock valued at $24,296,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

