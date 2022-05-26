Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 2,848 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,376 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

