Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $227,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,855,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $159.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day moving average of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a PE ratio of 106.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

