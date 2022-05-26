Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1,009.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,047,785,000 after acquiring an additional 153,131 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FedEx by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $520,369,000 after acquiring an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,877,642 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $411,750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $204.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

