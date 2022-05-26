Enigma Reaches Market Capitalization of $232,042.43 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 75% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, Enigma has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $232,042.43 and approximately $142,718.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.42 or 0.00199224 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002844 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001243 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.08 or 0.00324229 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

