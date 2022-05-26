Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Short Interest Up 572.6% in May

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 572.6% from the April 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of ENRT opened at $0.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Enertopia has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.13.
