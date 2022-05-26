EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.
NYSE ENS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 338,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,616. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EnerSys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EnerSys Company Profile (Get Rating)
EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EnerSys (ENS)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.