EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EnerSys also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

NYSE ENS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 338,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,616. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $100.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EnerSys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in EnerSys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EnerSys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in EnerSys by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

