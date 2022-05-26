Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.95

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.95 and last traded at C$18.74, with a volume of 1036596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ERF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.92. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.14.

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Rating ) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$326.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 64,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$1,061,843.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,114,479.08.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

