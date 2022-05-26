Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.69

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.69 and last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 58278 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

