Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.60

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 4137287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
