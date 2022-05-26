Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 1-Year High at $84.60

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 4137287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLE. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.1% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

