Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $46.69.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.38 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 56.03% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $13,557,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 844,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,980,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at $4,539,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.