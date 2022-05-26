Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 29840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enel Chile in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.76.

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 1,881,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,012,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,526,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 110,459 shares during the last quarter.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

